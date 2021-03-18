City of Buffalo announces spring bulk trash pickup schedule

The city says your trash shouldn't be larger than 12 feet long, 3 feet wide, and 3 feet high, and it will start pickups the week of April 11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Well, it's that time of the year: spring cleaning. For those Buffalo residents doing some major Marie Kondo-ing, the city has an upcoming bulk trash pickup.

Last year, the City of Buffalo was only able to hold one round of bulk trash pick up due to COVID-19. This year, they'll have two rounds: April through June and August through October.

The city says your trash shouldn't be larger than 12 foot long, 3 foot wide, and 3 foot high. The city is also not accepting electronic trash such as TVs.

Here is the schedule for the city's spring bulk trash pickup:

Ellicott District – Week of April 11

Fillmore District – Week of April 18

Niagara District – Week of May 2

Masten District – Week of May 9

Lovejoy District – Week of May 16

South District – Week of May 23

Delaware District – Week of June 6

North District – Week of June 13

University District – Week of June 20

If you've got old tires, you can also get rid of those this spring at the Broadway Garage at 187 Broadway. Drop off dates are April 4, May 22, July 24 and September 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.