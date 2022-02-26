City of Buffalo reveals appointees for new department heads

Joseph Gramaglia has been appointed the new police commissioner. He is a 25-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced its appointees for new department heads, and Mayor Byron Brown is making history with two of them.

Cavette Chambers is the first Jamaican-American woman to be appointed for corporation counsel, and Cathy Amdur is the first woman to be appointed commissioner in the Department of Permit and Inspection Services.

Joseph Gramaglia has been appointed the new police commissioner. He is a 25-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, and he has served as deputy commissioner since 2018.

Several other people have been re-appointed to maintain their service as department heads. The list now goes to the Buffalo Common Council for approval.

"These appointees are all dedicated public servants who exemplify the hard work and determination that defines our city," Mayor Brown said Friday in a statement. "They are committed to delivering world-class services for our community that will translate into four more years of progress, public safety, diversity, inclusion, and opportunity for all."