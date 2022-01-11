City of Buffalo Animal Shelter participating in 'Betty White Challenge'

In honor of what would've been the late star and animal lover's 100th birthday on Jan. 17, local fans are asked to donate $5 to the shelter in her memory.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a movement sweeping across the country, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is taking part in the 'Betty White Challenge.'

The challenge, which has gone viral on social media, asks animal lovers to donate $5 to a shelter or rescue in honor of what would've been the late star's 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

“Betty White was a lifelong animal lover who did so much to advocate for animals and stand up for shelter pets," said Mayor Brown. "Today I encourage City residents to celebrate her legacy by donating to the Buffalo Animal Shelter.”