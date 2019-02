BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo will pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit over abuse at the police lockup.

The Common Council approved the settlement on Tuesday in the lawsuit filed by Shaun Porter, who was seriously hurt when police cell-block attendant Matthew Jaskula shoved him into a door and dragged him into a cell.

Porter's lawyer agreed to the settlement to end the suit.

Jaskula admitted to a federal civil rights charge and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in December of 2017.