12 white Buffalo firefighters will receive $1.2 million from the city of Buffalo, according to common council member Richard Fontana.

The firefighters sued the city back in 2007, claiming they were not promoted because the city let the promotion list expire so it could promote more African American firefighters.

A Supreme Court judge agreed that the city should have not considered race in deciding when firefighters should be promoted.

The two parties eventually decided to settle out of court and the common council voted to approve the settlement on Tuesday during a special session.

