BATAVIA, N.Y. — On Tuesday the City of Batavia announced that the City of Batavia Police Department is taking extra precautions when responding to calls.

The city says those calling dispatch will need to answer screening questions to better aid emergency personnel. Police officers and emergency personnel may wear personal protective equipment when answering calls. This may include respirator masks, protective gloves, clear safety glasses or other personal protective equipment.

In addition, Batavia Police officers will not provide courtesy unlock of vehicles at this time; however exceptions will be made for dire circumstances such as a child or pet locked inside a vehicle.

The city also announced that it is suspending overnight parking rules to accommodate families and residents impacted by COVID-19.

The City of Batavia says in the event of an emergency, or if your vehicle is blocking work for the Department of Public Works, you will be asked to move your vehicle otherwise your car might be towed.

All other parking regulations will be strictly enforced, such as blocking a fire hydrant, parking in a fire lane or parking in a handicap zone.

