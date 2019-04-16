BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's City Mission hit a milestone Tuesday in its big expansion to help people in need.

They held a 'topping out ceremony as the final steel beam went into place on the new $15-million community center on Tupper Street.

When it's done, the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise will give the mission a new medical clinic, mental health services, a food and clothing pantry and 52 housing units aimed at helping the guests be self-sufficient.

"We're trying to be a one stop, so somebody can come to us and we can really help them solve their problems," said Stuart Harper, CEO and Executive Director of the City Mission. "The goal is, is to keep people housed, to prevent homelessness. We've really been working on the other end all these years, about people who have already become homeless. We really want to work on the prevention side of it, and with both in play, we think we can take a bite out of this homeless thing in Buffalo."

The City Mission expects to move into the building around this time next year and the current City Mission will remain open during the construction.

WGRZ