BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo City Mission is $200,000 closer to a new home, thanks to a generous donation from the Russell J. Salvatore Foundation.

And it was a surprise!

Russell Salvatore said he originally planned to donate just $100,000 to the building of the new mission, until he had a last minute change of heart.

"I had in mind to give $100,000 then I said, 'My gosh! This place here, the City Mission, is so important to the City of Buffalo.' I says, 'I'm pretty sure I can go back in the piggy bank and raise this up to $200,000.' I felt like a cheapskate giving $100,000 away you know?"

The new center will be called The Russell J. Salvatore Veterans Wing, and will provide case management and transitional housing for homeless men in need.

For more information on the Buffalo City Mission, you can visit their website.

© 2018 WGRZ