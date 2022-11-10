City lawmakers frustrated over the timing of DPW snow removal plan

Buffalo Common Councilmembers were hoping to have a snow removal plan for this season in place. The acting DPW commissioner said it will be ready on Nov 1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo Common Council are not happy about last year's snow removal in the city and they want a new plan to review.

It likely won't happen until November 1, according to the acting director of the city's department of public works.

Francisco Guzman said, "Lessons learned from the past. we're looking at all aspects of the snow plan to have the best practices included and we're looking to have that released by November 1."

If you live in the @CityofBuffalo, how would you rate snow plowing on your street @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/ZNGauqAFsc — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) October 11, 2022

University District Councilman Rasheed Wyatt took Guzman to task for not having more answers about what is in the plan.

"We were told that there was a snow plan in process and we still couldn't have that earlier, we're going to wait until Nov. 1 when you know that some of our worst disasters happen in October," Wyatt said.

North district Joe Golombek said, "If it's not part of the plan then I believe you're going to have a very irate council here."

City officials took a lot of heat for how city streets were plowed earlier this year.

It’s getting tense in here @WGRZ when it comes to snow removal, Buffalo Common Councilmembers want to know details of the plan for this season @RashWyatt @CityofBuffalo pic.twitter.com/WHd7BDcpjS — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) October 11, 2022

Council President Darius Pridgen said, "I do believe the city charter should be changed. We should be getting a snow plan for the next year by the end of the winter," he said indicating that November 1 is too late."

A resident in the university district told the council how bad it was to pick up someone from a side street last winter.