BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo City Hall, the Electric Tower and the Peace Bridge will be lit up in red, white and blue on Tuesday night. But it's not for America.

Instead, the illumination will be a show of solidarity with France, where the famed Notre Dame cathedral was in flames Monday.

The cathedral was completed in 1345.

