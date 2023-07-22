City crews addressing downtown Buffalo water main break

BUFFALO, N.Y. — City of Buffalo crews are still addressing a water main break that happened late Friday night.
The water main break happened on Delaware Avenue, between Tupper Street and Edward Street, some time past 10 p.m. Friday. Department of Public Works officials said water restoration was expected to resume by Saturday evening.
City crews remain on the scene, with cones and signs alerting drivers of lane changes. A City of Buffalo spokesperson told 2 On Your Side through a statement that traffic will be impacted through the remainder of the weekend, at least.
