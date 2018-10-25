BUFFALO, NY - The city's top fiscal watch dog is renewing his call for an audit of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA).

But this time, he says his office will go where no one else ever has at the sometimes troubled agency.

City Comptroller Mark Schroeder previously called for an audit of the BMHA by an outside, private firm in September. He even got the support of Common Council president Darius Pridgen in his push to have the BMHA pick up the estimated $50,000 tab for the work.

However, they later learned the city could not compel the BMHA to pay for the audit.

Now he says his staff will conduct the audit instead.

“We’re going to do the things that need to be done." Schroeder told 2 On Your Side.

Despite the fact that the BMHA is already audited by both the city's control board and by the federal Housing and Urban Development Agency (HUD), from which the majority of its funding is derived, Schroeder insisted a more comprehensive review is needed.

“The control board has done nothing,” said Schroeder, “and the HUD audit was very narrow. It had to do with procurement. It also did not offer any recommendations. We would offer the ‘dos and don’ts’ on what to do when you are doing procurements."

Beyond that, Schroeder said an audit by his office would also involve a review of payroll procedures and a risk assessment for residents, who have at various times been beset by bed bugs, rodents, non-working elevators, and a lack of heat and hot water at a variety of BMHA properties.

“We are fully expecting the cooperation of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority and its directors,” Schroeder said.

As of Thursday evening, BMHA interim Executive Director Gillian Brown did not return a phone call seeking comment.

