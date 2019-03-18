BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you live or work in downtown Buffalo, the Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is looking for your thoughts on its plans for 201 Ellicott St.

The company is holding a community information session to share details on various components of the project for the land located next to the NFTA headquarters.

Team members will be available to gather feedback from the community through multiple information stations and comment cards.

The session is set to take place this Thursday, March 21 from 6-7:30 P.M. at the main lobby of the Bank of America building at Fountain Plaza located at Main & Huron Streets.