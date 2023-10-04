Cider week in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We celebrated all things beer in WNY but did you know there is also a week dedicated to cider?
As we flow into October cider week kicks off on Friday, October 6 and goes until Sunday, October 15.
Cider week is celebrated across New York State but we have a list of places to check out here in Western New York.
WNY cider week participants include:
- Clarksburg Cider in Lancaster;
- Steampunk Cider in Medina;
- BlackBird Cider Works in Barker;
- Blue Barn Cidery in Rochester; and
- Mullers Cider House in Rochester.
People interested in viewing a full list of cider places throughout New York State can click here. There is also a variety of events happening throughout the week that people can checkout on the cider week website linked both above, and below.
To learn more about cider week visit ciderweeknewyork.com