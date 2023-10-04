Cider week in WNY

We celebrated beer week now make room for cider week this month in New York State.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We celebrated all things beer in WNY but did you know there is also a week dedicated to cider?

As we flow into October cider week kicks off on Friday, October 6 and goes until Sunday, October 15.

Cider week is celebrated across New York State but we have a list of places to check out here in Western New York.

WNY cider week participants include:

Clarksburg Cider in Lancaster;

Steampunk Cider in Medina;

BlackBird Cider Works in Barker;

Blue Barn Cidery in Rochester; and

Mullers Cider House in Rochester.

People interested in viewing a full list of cider places throughout New York State can click here. There is also a variety of events happening throughout the week that people can checkout on the cider week website linked both above, and below.

🍎🍏 Get ready, folks! This Friday marks the start of the amazing Cider Week in New York State! Time to savor all the... Posted by Taste NY on Sunday, October 1, 2023