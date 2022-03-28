Chrusciki Bakery owners plan coffee shop and speakeasy in Lancaster

The owners of Chrusciki Bakery, Simply Pierogi Polish Kitchen and Sto Lat Bar are expanding with two new businesses in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Fans of Ania Duchon’s European-style pierogi cafe, bakery and Polish bar/restaurant in Clarence soon will soon have another option farther south.

Duchon and her husband, Andrew, plan to open a coffee shop and a speakeasy to be named 1924, recognizing the year her grandfather was born. The speakeasy décor will be themed to honor Duchon’s 98-year-old grandfather’s roots in Poland. The menu will feature tapas-style plates with high-end liquor selections.