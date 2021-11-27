14th annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade returns to Lancaster

Over 200 emergency vehicles from New York and Pennsylvania will be decorated in holiday lights for the 14th annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — An annual event in the Village of Lancaster is looking to spread a little holiday cheer this weekend as the holiday season gets underway in Western New York.

Over 200 emergency vehicles from New York and Pennsylvania will be decorated in holiday lights for the 14th annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and will begin at Lancaster High School on Forton Drive and continue south on Central Avenue into the Village of Lancaster.

Starting at 4 p.m. Carrubba's Chicken Pit will be at the corner of Broadway and Central Avenue serving up all kinds of food for those looking to grab a bite to eat. There will be a variety of options ranging from chicken fingers to french fries, pulled pork sandwiches, hot chocolate and much more. Both cash and credit will be accepted.

To accommodate for the parade, a number of streets will be closed in the area. According to the Lancaster Police Department, all side streets connecting to Central Avenue will be closed at Central Avenue. No traffic will be allowed through these intersections - especially at Walden Avenue.

In addition, police say Broadway and Aurora Street will be closed for long periods as well. Lancaster Police officers and fire police will be at the impacted intersections to help assist with traffic control.