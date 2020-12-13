Tree lighting ceremony held at MLK Park

This year the tree was dedicated to the nurses, medical professionals and first responders who continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic from the frontlines.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held Saturday afternoon in the Queen City.

Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes hosted the 11th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in MLK Park. This year the tree was dedicated to the nurses, medical professionals and first responders who continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic from the frontlines.

During a socially distanced holiday tree lighting ceremony, Peoples-Stokes and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown spoke about many struggles this year, but hope everyone driving down Fillmore Avenue will smile when they see the tree lit up.

The annual holiday event was put together with the help of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and HealthNow Blue Cross Blue Shield.