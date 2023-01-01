'A Christmas Story House' owner and actor Yano Anaya make up after viral confrontation: 'I have love and respect for him'

A Christmas Story House shared a post from A Christmas Story Family with pictures of owner Brian Jones and actor Yano Anaya together.

CLEVELAND — Over a month after a viral confrontation outside of the house from A Christmas Story in Cleveland, the owner of the location and one of the film's actors have made up.

"What’s your New Years Resolution? For Yano and Brian it was reconciliation, reconnecting and rekindling an almost 20 year friendship," that was the message shared on Facebook on New Year's Day from A Christmas Story House.

A Christmas Story House re-shared a post from A Christmas Story Family with pictures of owner Brian Jones and actor Yano Anaya together.

"Truth is, no one is perfect. And when friendships can withstand the tests of life, you cherish those relationships," said Anaya, who played bully Grover Dill in the movie. "I don't know one person that has never had an argument with a friend or family. How you come out on the other side is a choice. And Brian and I chose to sit down, talk and rekindle a relationship that's better than it has ever been. Regardless of name calling and yelling at each other, I have love and respect for him."

In the video that received national attention at the end of November, Jones is seen yelling at Anaya as he was taking photos with fans at the house. "Don't ever come here again. Never ever again. Leave now. I'm serious. Get going. Leave!"

The full video from TMZ can be watched below. Warning: The video contains adult language.

The video went on to show Jones calling Anaya a "scammer" and "loser."

"You're trying to get people to donate for stuff," Jones says to Anaya in the video. "What is wrong with you? What is wrong with you, man? Yano, beat it. You guys ain't gonna buy this place. I'm never selling it to you."

The video ended with more shouting as Jones walks across the street away from Anaya.

"Why don't you talk to me about it and we can fix it?" Anaya asked at one point.

The viral video surfaced just weeks after 3News broke the announcement that the iconic house was going up for sale. We also captured video of the moment Jones placed the “for sale” sign in front of the famous house at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.