Christmas decorations belonging to local museum stolen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Iron Island Museum are looking for the grinch who stole Christmas decorations belonging to the organization.

Linda Hastreiter, with the museum, says someone walked off with Santa and several reindeer that were part of a holiday display located on a small plot of land located at William and North Ogden Streets in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.

Hastreiter said thanks to the city providing electricity, this was the first year the island area was able to be decorated. The displays were made by one of the museum's volunteers.