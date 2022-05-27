Chris Jacobs, Lee Zeldin discuss school security after Uvalde mass shooting

Jacobs said if there was a bill to ban assault weapons, such as AR-15s, he would support it. He also wanted to explore limiting the capacity of magazines on guns.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Two New York Republicans took questions Friday about what they plan to do about school security.

Their answer? They want an armed school resource officer stationed at every single school in the country.

U.S. Reps. Chris Jacobs and Lee Zeldin focused on school security but were pressed on gun control.

"The moment the shooting in Texas took place, there are people that say that their political opposition doesn't even have a right to even think about what happened unless you sign up for Bill X," Zeldin said. "Well, that is a way to ensure that we will never have progress."

Congressman Jacobs did say that if there was a bill to ban assault weapons, such as AR-15s, he would support it. He also wanted to explore limiting the capacity of magazines on guns, and to consider increasing the age to own a weapon to 21.

The news conference happened on the same day that Texas authorities shared what happened Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

Nearly 20 officers stood for about 45 minutes in the hallway outside the adjoining Texas classrooms where the gunman killed students and teachers this week before U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the door to confront and kill him, authorities said Friday.

At least some of the 911 calls made during the Tuesday attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde came from inside one of the connected classrooms where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was holed up, Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said during a contentious news conference.

The commander at the scene believed Ramos was barricaded inside and that the children were not at risk, McCraw said.