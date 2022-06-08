SUNY adopting chosen name and pronoun policy

Students will soon be able to have their chosen names appear on college diplomas, campus profiles and more.

ALBANY, N.Y. — In an ongoing effort to provide a more open and accepting environment, Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a chosen name and pronoun policy for SUNY schools across the state.

The State University of NY Board of Trustees has directed all 64 campuses to update their policies regarding the use of a chosen name and pronouns. This is being done to ensure that transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary students' identities are fully reflected and represented in campus systems. Students will now be able to have their chosen names appear on diplomas, campus profiles and more.

"Every person, regardless of their gender identity or the name they choose to go by, deserves to have identity documentation that reflects who they are," Gov. Hochul said. "This historic change by the SUNY system is a victory in our ongoing fight to ensure that New York is a place of love and belonging. My administration remains committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQIA+ community."

Following the governor's recent announcement that New Yorkers can now select an 'X' as a gender marker on their driver's license, SUNY students will now be able to do the same when asked by the college to provide their gender.