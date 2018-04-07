BUFFALO, NY- A new location from which fireworks will be launched in downtown Buffalo tonight, combined with the nature of the show, may make some traditional viewing points less than desirable

According to restaurateur Russ Salvatore, who is footing the bill for the fireworks, the previous launch location at the Outer Harbor was limiting to the thousands gathered, not only for the fireworks, but for concerts at Canalside.

“So we’re going to bring the fireworks a lot closer to Canalside,” Salvatore told WGRZ-TV.

Salvatore arranged for a barge to be brought into the Buffalo River to serve as a launching pad. As well, the fireworks show will be a “low level” affair, meaning some of the bombs bursting in air won’t be traveling much higher than the adjacent Skyway.

While this means a better view for Canalside, it also means the views of the show from several other traditional locations may be obscured, particularly for those gathered at the Outer Harbor.

“I tried to compensate for the Outer Harbor and do a show out there at the same time as this one at Canalside, but I didn’t get the cooperation we would have liked and we might have tried too late,” Salvatore said

Still, he hopes the show will be spectacular for most.

“We decided to do it this way based on something I saw on television and how they do it in New York City, which was very dynamic,” Salvatore said.

He also noted that in New York City spectators are allowed to watch the fireworks from the Brooklyn Bridge, and expressed the hope that someday he might be able to convince city leaders in Buffalo to allow a portion of the skyway to serve as a location for food trucks and a perch for pedestrians to watch future fireworks shows.

“I think that would be a great idea,” said Salvatore. “God, you’d be able to fit half the city of Buffalo on the Skyway!”

Those who plan on viewing the fireworks from the grounds of Canalside will be subject to security screening and should be aware of a number of prohibited items.

