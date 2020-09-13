Chocolate sale raising money for pediatric cancer patients in WNY

Proceeds from each pack of candy bars sold will support programming for pediatric patients and their families at both Roswell Park and the P.U.N.T. Foundation.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chocolate bars will be sold Sunday across Western New York to raise money for the area's youngest cancer patients during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Courage of Carly Fund and Brian Moorman's P.U.N.T. Foundation have teamed up with Niagara Chocolates for the fundraiser. Roswell Park says proceeds from each pack of candy bars sold will support programming for pediatric patients and their families at both Roswell Park and the P.U.N.T. Foundation.

You can purchase the special 10 pack of candy bars for $10.

The chocolate bars can be purchased from five Tops Markets locations on Sunday, September 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. The following locations are participating in the promotion:

Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park

South Park Avenue in Hamburg

Sheridan Drive at Delaware in Amherst

North French and Transit roads in East Amherst

Transit Road in Lockport