Chocolate sale raising money for pediatric cancer patients in WNY

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chocolate bars will be sold Sunday across Western New York to raise money for the area's youngest cancer patients during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Courage of Carly Fund and Brian Moorman's P.U.N.T. Foundation have teamed up with Niagara Chocolates for the fundraiser. Roswell Park says proceeds from each pack of candy bars sold will support programming for pediatric patients and their families at both Roswell Park and the P.U.N.T. Foundation.
You can purchase the special 10 pack of candy bars for $10.
The chocolate bars can be purchased from five Tops Markets locations on Sunday, September 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. The following locations are participating in the promotion:
- Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park
- South Park Avenue in Hamburg
- Sheridan Drive at Delaware in Amherst
- North French and Transit roads in East Amherst
- Transit Road in Lockport