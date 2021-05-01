Chippewa Hosting Outdoor Buffalo Bills Bash on Saturday

City gives blessing to event with measures taken to protect public health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There may only be a limited crowd allowed inside Bills Stadium for Saturday's playoff game, but there are places you can go to watch with others if you care to.

One of them, will be in downtown Buffalo.

Similar to what they did last summer to help struggling bars and restaurants, the city and the Chippewa Alliance will block off the street between Delaware and Franklin, with tables and chairs placed down the middle of it, where folks can enjoy food and drink, and watch the game out doors on giant screen TVs

"I think they are like 20 feet by 14 feet or something on either end of the street," said Rachel DeDomenico, President of the Chippewa Alliance.

"It'll be four per table as guidelines suggest, six feet of social distancing, and patrons will have to wear their masks if they are standing.

In order to further protect public health, and keep the crowds down, they've made this an event to which you can't just show up.

"You have to have a table reserved or your not gonna get in," said DeDomenico, adding that there will be a $50 charge per reservation.

"So if you are talking four per table your looking at $200 per table, and then that money will go toward your bill, and at the end of the night when you are squaring up your tab, it'll come off of the bill and we'll go from there," she said.

"The city is all in favor of it," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Brown says the experiences of the summer demonstrated to him that Chippewa businesses can pull this off responsibly

"The businesses were very diligent in spacing out properly, and making sure that proper sanitation was being followed. So we feel very comfortable with the businesses on Chippewa being able to do this safely, smartly, and successfully."

Required reservations to secure a table can be made by texting 716-939-1279 or by email at: reservations@recroombuffalo.com.