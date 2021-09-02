Chippewa Alliance hosting pop-up outdoor market this weekend

The "Lots of Love for the 716" pop-up outdoor market is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Valentine's Day only a few days away, the Chippewa Alliance is spreading the love for local businesses with a pop-up outdoor market.

The "Lots of Love for the 716" outdoor market will feature a wide range of vendors from across Western New York, including food, clothing and more.

The pop-up market will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in a parking lot at the corner of Franklin Street and Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo.

“As a catalyst for creating a vibrant Chippewa community, the Chippewa Alliance looks for ways to enrich the neighborhood through economic empowerment, area beautification and community safety,” said Rachel DeDomenico, president and executive committee chair, Chippewa Alliance.

“Local small businesses and restaurants have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, especially those that rely heavily on corporate foot traffic downtown. This market is a fun way to bring people together in a safe environment, while supporting Buffalo businesses and the Chippewa neighborhood.”

Some of the vendors that will be featured at the pop-up event include Buffalo Dapper Paws, Spot Coffee, E. Dale Designs, Modern Nostalgia, Pacific Cloud Seafoods, Flat 12 Mushrooms, Revamped New York, LLC, Buffalo Food Slut (BTS), The Lounge Shop, Ivy Reign, MS Eye Candy Boutique, Breads by Baynes, Tulsi Buffalo, Built Without Guilt, Lions Mane, Venus Rising and Nickel City Cigars.

Organizers say several COVID-19 protocols will be implemented to protect the health and safety of its patrons. Some of the COVID safety guidelines include a mask requirement, social distancing, providing hand sanitation, and spacing vendors six feet apart. The entrance will be separate from the exit, and will have a staffed registration table to ask patrons COVID-19 safety questions and to maintain crowd control. No more than 50 people will be admitted into the market at a time.