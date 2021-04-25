Chippewa Alliance hosting pop-up outdoor market Sunday

The pop-up market is happening Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Franklin Street and Chippewa Street in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The "Lots of Love for the 716" pop-up outdoor market is returning to the City of Buffalo this weekend, following its success back in February.

Hosted by the Chippewa Alliance, the pop-up outdoor market will feature 25 vendors from across Western New York, including food, clothing and more. Organizers say the market is designed to support small businesses in the City of Buffalo.

The pop-up market will take place on Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Franklin Street and Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo.

“We were so energized by the success of our first pop-up event that we decided to continue the momentum and hopefully will make this an ongoing event series,” said Rachel DeDomenico, president and executive committee chair, Chippewa Alliance. “The Chippewa Alliance is dedicated to enriching the neighborhood through economic empowerment, area beautification and community safety. The market is a fun way we’re able to promote the Chippewa neighborhood, while safely supporting our favorite local businesses that have all been hit hard by the pandemic.”

Some of the vendors that will be featured at the pop-up event include Buffalo Dapper Paws, You Are Designs, Buffalo Pepper Products, Dennis Wilson Jr., The Lounge Shop, The Pie Lady, The Lions Mane, Venus Rising, Ivy Reign, Flat 12 Mushrooms, BFS, Built Without Guilt, Bigger and Better Bakery, K.H. Creations, Elle James Décor, LLC; Aria J. Designs, Nickel City Designs, Her Story, Half and Half Boutique, Meet & Eat Charcuterie, Bred in Buffalo Candle Co., Pacific Cloud Seafood, Lemonbella and Modern Nostalgia.