BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Chinese national was arrested Wednesday and charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for Western New York James Kennedy.

According to the criminal complaint, Teng Sun was charged with illegal gun possession by the Niagara County District Attorney's Office last year, on December 17. A background check that followed revealed that Sun was a citizen and national of China and was in the United States illegally.

Sun and his wife were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on March 14 for deportation proceedings. At their Williamsville residence, according to the complaint, ICE agents confiscated 10 firearms, as well as 1,000 to 2,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

Sun's next court appearance will be at 11:30 a.m. on March 29, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy.

Teng Sun faces up to 10 years in prison.

