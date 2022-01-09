x
Kids receive free haircuts before going back to school

Members of Color Helping All, also known as MOCHA, gave out free haircuts to kids during a Thursday event. There was also a book bag giveaway, food and music.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Color Helping All, also known as MOCHA, gave out free haircuts to kids Thursday afternoon at the Engine 23 firehouse on Bailey Avenue.

There was also a book bag giveaway, food and music.

RELATED: Community helping kids prepare for return to school with free backpacks, supplies

"A haircut gives you confidence, helps you look good on your first day of school, helps (the kids) out a lot," Anthony Freeman, a Buffalo firefighter, said during the event.

Aside from the back-to-school haircuts, organizers of the event said it also provides neighborhood kids the chance to experience positive images in their community.

