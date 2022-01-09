Kids receive free haircuts before going back to school

Members of Color Helping All, also known as MOCHA, gave out free haircuts to kids during a Thursday event. There was also a book bag giveaway, food and music.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Color Helping All, also known as MOCHA, gave out free haircuts to kids Thursday afternoon at the Engine 23 firehouse on Bailey Avenue.

There was also a book bag giveaway, food and music.

"A haircut gives you confidence, helps you look good on your first day of school, helps (the kids) out a lot," Anthony Freeman, a Buffalo firefighter, said during the event.

Aside from the back-to-school haircuts, organizers of the event said it also provides neighborhood kids the chance to experience positive images in their community.