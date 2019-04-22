NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — The first pair of skates ever worn by NHL Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne, along with a picture of him wearing those skates turned up missing from the hockey legend's memorabilia store sometime over the past few weeks.

Lou Billitier, long-time friend and Chef's owner, says it appears someone made off with the items which were on display at Dionne's store located on Montrose Rd. in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Billitier and Dionne go back almost 40 years to when the restaurant owner was the stick boy for the Los Angeles Kings whenever the team came to Buffalo.

Billitier says Dionne is not looking to prosecute, just looking to get the skates and picture back, no questions asked.