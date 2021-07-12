Child tax credit payments start Thursday

You can still opt out for next month's payments.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first monthly child tax credits go out this week for people who did not opt out, but local tax experts are still getting a lot of questions from families about how the payments work.

The first monthly child tax credit payments go out this Thursday. If you have not already opted out, it is too late for this month. This is an advance of your child tax credit you would get next year when you file.

It can be either $300 a month per child or $250 depending on their age.

By opting out, which you can do for next month still, you would get the child tax credit when you normally get it in one lump sum, but once you opt out, you can not opt back in for the monthly payments.

There is an IRS portal where you can modify your bank account information to add direct deposit.

A lot of people are asking the tax experts at EG Tax if they should take the monthly payments or opt out. They say a lot of things factor into that decision.

"The first one right out of the gate is if you have a married couple, and their income maybe is over $100,000, and maybe they're going to start to earn more, and they're going to approach that threshold of $150,000 for married filing joint, or maybe a single parent at $112,000, at that point, the credit, the money that you're getting up front, you are no longer eligible for, so you will have to repay it on the tax return," says Tim Eliason, EG Tax public relations manager.

Tax experts are also getting a lot of questions about children born this year who weren't claimed on 2020 taxes. The IRS has not figured that out yet, but expects to know more late this summer.

In late August, you will be able to change your address.

EG Tax is also saying you really need a smartphone to be able to use the IRS portal.

"Accessing it is a challenge," Eliason. "I've helped several clients, and we've tried to get into it. It's kind of a unique process the IRS is using now. Basically, you almost need to have a smart phone with a camera because it's using your drivers license and facial recognition type of software. So, some people may not be able to do that or have access to something like that, so yeah they're gonna be receiving those debit card cash payments, or however the IRS decides to send it out."