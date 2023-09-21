National Child Car Seat Check Saturday coming up

This week is child passenger safety week, and this weekend is National Seat Check Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week across the Country the United States Department of Transporation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are reminding people of the protocols needed when keeping children safe as a passenger in the car.

September 18-24 is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and Sept. 23 is National Seat Check Saturday.

On average 710 children under the age of 13 years old were killed in passenger vehicles in 2021, and more than 100,000 were injured. Parents are urged to do all that they can to protect their child's lives in the car by making sure they are secured in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight.

Safety Restraint requirements in NYS include that

all children under the age of 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat.

all children under the age of 4 ride in child safety seats.

all children ride in child restraint systems until their 8th birthday.

Restraint systems must also be certified according to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 213, and people are told to follow the instructions of the manufacturer of the seat or system, and to make sure they install everything correctly. Fitting stations can assist people in making sure of these regulations.

The NYS Governor's Traffic Safety Committee has compiled a list of all fitting stations across the state by location for people to access. That list can be found online here.

Erie County Residents can go to these fitting stations

Angola Volunteer Fire Department

Catholic Health Administration and Training center

Cheektowaga Police Department

Depew Police Department

Erie County Fitting Station

Kenmore Police Department

NYS Police

North Evans Fire District

Oishei Children's Hospital

Niagara County residents can go to these fitting stations:

City of North Tonawanda Police Department

Mt. St. Mary's Hospital

NYS Police

Niagara County Office of Traffic Safety

Niagara Falls Police Department

Town of Niagara Police Department

All locations reservation and appointment systems vary, and can be found at trafficsafety.ny.gov

Save the Date! Save the date! National Seat Check Saturday is this weekend! Learn more: NHTSA.gov/CarSeatInspection #TheRightSeat Posted by NHTSA on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

To learn more visit www.nhtsa.gov

**