BOSTON, N.Y. — A local mother has an important message for parents about children's bicycle safety.

Kristine Zipp is urging parents to make sure their children are always wearing helmets. Zipp says she wants to prevent other parents from going through what she did.

"Scariest feeling ever. I was trying to be strong, but any mom sees their child lying on that bed like that, it was impossible," she said.

Zipp told 2 On Your Side about the full extent of her son's injuries. He's been recovering at Oishei Children's Hospital since he was flown there by Mercy Flight on Monday.

"He has six skull fractures, He's got a broken eye socket. He split his head on the windshield, so he has ten staples on the back of his head, and he has several fractures in his face," she said.

Kristine says she was following her son's movement on an app when she noticed it stopped. A short time later, she received a call saying her son was hit by a car.

More than anything, Zipp wants to make sure parents enforce wearing helmets as a rule so no one else will endure what she is going through now.

"For parents and for kids, just to stress to wear your helmets. I mean, everyone thinks it's not cool. It may not look cool but my son faced death and it's the scariest thing that I'll ever come across," she said.

Zipp told 2 On Your Side that her son was showing progress and that he should be moved from the Intensive Care Unit soon.

