Child loses part of finger in accident at Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is working to learn more about an apparent accident at Artpark Tuesday morning.
A Facebook post by Lewiston Fire Company #1 said first responders were called out to the scene shortly before 11 AM.
When they arrived they found that an 11-year-old boy had his part of his finger amputated below the knuckle.
The fire department says the child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with his parents for treatment.
We have reached out to Artpark for more information on this incident.