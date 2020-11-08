Child loses part of finger in accident at Artpark

Lewiston Fire Company #1 says they were called out to the scene shortly before 11 AM.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is working to learn more about an apparent accident at Artpark Tuesday morning.

A Facebook post by Lewiston Fire Company #1 said first responders were called out to the scene shortly before 11 AM.

When they arrived they found that an 11-year-old boy had his part of his finger amputated below the knuckle.

The fire department says the child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with his parents for treatment.