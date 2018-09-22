SILVER CREEK, N.Y. - Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says that they found an unsupervised 3-year-old walking around with no clothes on, except for a jacket Saturday morning.

Authorities found the child on Main Street in Silver Creek, after he left a residence on Henry Street and walked two-tenths of a mile.

The child's father, Shawn Wright, 28, was at home taking a nap and unaware that the child left the residence.

Wright was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was issued an appearance ticket.

