Child and Family Services holds first public fundraiser in 2 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday was the first time in two years that Child and Family Services could hold a public fundraiser. And they did it in grand fashion at the Outer Harbor. Their event called 'Heartlight at the Harbor" was enjoyed by hundreds of people Thursday night.

“Well what’s unique about this event is usually Heartlight has been a higher ticket price. So one of the reasons why we wanted to have a summer concert is we really wanted to tap into a new audience, maybe younger people, make it more accessible for family, friends, people who may not have been able to come before because it was so expensive. So for $20, people were able to come and listen to Nerds Gone Wild, who doesn’t love WNY premier 80s cover band and enjoy a beautiful night. So we really wanted to include more people,” Mary Czopp, CCO at Child and Family Services said.