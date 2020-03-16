CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Child care is a major concern for lots of families now that many school districts have cancelled classes.

Beth Starks is the executive director of the Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center, as well as a member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Child Care Availability Task Force.

She told 2 On Your Side that as long as the kids are kept safe, child care should remain open in her county to provide an essential service to local families.

"Right now we can stay open in Chautauqua County, with no confirmed cases. And I spoke to the health commissioner, and they said it's safe to stay open and serve those families," Starks said.

Starks says she will continue to reach out to other families in the school district and community to let them know they will be able to take other children if need be.

