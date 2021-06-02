Child car seat safety check to be held June 5 in Colden

COLDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free, car seat safety check on Saturday, June 5.
The event will be held at the Colden Substation at Colden Town Hall at 8812 State Road June 5 from 9am-1pm.
There will be a limited number of seats checked due to added safety measures. The Sheriff's office will be implementing COVID-19 safety protocols.
- The occupants of the vehicle will need to complete a COVID questionnaire before the seat check;
- All eligible vehicle occupants must wear a mask or face covering;
- Driver and passengers must remain in the vehicle until called to the inspection station;
- All attendees must submit to temporal thermometer checks;
- Drivers and passengers will only exit the vehicle at the car seat inspection station;
- Everyone must practice social distancing guidelines.