Child car seat safety check to be held June 5 in Colden

The event will be held at the Colden Substation at Colden Town Hall at 8812 State Road June 5 from 9am-1pm.
COLDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free, car seat safety check on Saturday, June 5.

The event will be held at the Colden Substation at Colden Town Hall  at 8812 State Road June 5 from 9am-1pm. 

There will be a limited number of seats checked due to added safety measures. The Sheriff's office will be implementing COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • The occupants of the vehicle will need to complete a COVID questionnaire before the seat check;
  • All eligible vehicle occupants must wear a mask or face covering;
  • Driver and passengers must remain in the vehicle until called to the inspection station;
  • All attendees must submit to temporal thermometer checks;
  • Drivers and passengers will only exit the vehicle at the car seat inspection station;
  • Everyone must practice social distancing guidelines.

