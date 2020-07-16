Child and Family Services hopes WNY community will rally behind 24-hour "Raise 716" fundraising effort

While many businesses and organizations shut down during the pandemic, the workload for Child and Family Services increased.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York organization is hoping the community will celebrate July 16th — "716 Day" — by giving back.

Child and Family Services started a one-day fundraising campaign and dubbed it "Raise 716." Any donation, large or small, will go towards essential programs and services in the Western New York community.

"We are trying to raise our community. We are trying to use all of our programs to make sure we are there to answer the call," said Mary Czopp, chief development officer at Child and Family Services.

CFS services include counseling, domestic violence and residential treatment programs, foster care and adoption, and special education programs.

Click here for more information on "Raise 716" Day.

While many businesses and organizations shut down during the pandemic, the workload for Child and Family Services increased.

"We were busy making sure children were clothed, safe and fed and providing services to domestic violence victims, making sure they were safe and still had shelter. Many businesses were closed to ensure public safety, and we were busy ramping up our staffing," said Czopp.