BUFFALO, N.Y. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and local leaders held a rally in Buffalo Friday.

The rally was held at the Buffalo and Erie County Central Library and was organized by the Erie County Coalition Against Family Violence.

Guests at the rally got to hear from survivors of abuse, both to bring awareness about the issue here in Western New York, as well as ways to identify and prevent the signs of abuse.

"At our Child Advocacy Center, which sees children that are both physically and sexually abused, we had 1,100 children come through our doors last year. So we have quite a problem. And the American Medical Association has called child abuse a silent epidemic," said Laurie Syms, Child Advocacy Center.

Anyone who has witnessed or suspects child abuse is strongly encouraged to call the anonymous State hotline at 1-800-342-3720.