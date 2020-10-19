x
Chicken BBQ to benefit local Cancer Services Programs

The annual Pink Hatters fundraiser will benefit participants of the Cancer Services Program and people without health insurance.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — On Saturday, Rochester Regional Health and United Memorial Medical Center will be holding a chicken BBQ fundraiser in Batavia to celebrate breast cancer survivors.

The annual Pink Hatters fundraiser will be a bit different this year. It will be a drive-thru chicken BBQ, which is being hosted at the Town of Batavia Fire Hall. The event will run from noon until 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles pink to show support for all those impacted by breast cancer. 

All proceeds raised from the event will go directly to the Cancer Services Program of Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Niagara Counties, as well as those without health insurance.

Tickets for the event must be purchased ahead of time, and are only on sale until Wednesday at 4 p.m. To get a ticket for your meal, call (585) 344-5331. 
