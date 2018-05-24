CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — The wait is not quite over — Chick-Fil-A's coop in Western New York is notexpected to break ground next week after all.

Cheektowaga Councilman James Rogowski told 2 On Your Side Wednesday the project will break ground on Monday or Tuesday.

However, a news release issued Friday by Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski says that will not happen and no start date has been determined as of yet.

"While we are very disappointed, said Benczkowski, "we are looking forward to Chick-fil-A conducting business in our town once all the requirements and appropriate permits have been approved."

Chick-fil-A submitted paperwork last year to have a franchise at 1753 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, right across the street from the Walden Galleria.

“Chick-fil-A is excited to open in Cheektowaga, New York, with a projected 4th quarter 2018 grand opening. We look forward to sharing details about the confirmed opening date, hiring and grand opening events in the future," said Brenda Morrow, Manager, External Communications for Chick-fil-A said in a released statement.

