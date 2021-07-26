Chick-fil-A coming to North Buffalo, some residents not happy

The City of Buffalo is green-lighting yet another Chick-fil-A and some residents in North Buffalo are not too thrilled about it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is green-lighting yet another Chick-fil-A and some residents in North Buffalo are not too thrilled about it.

The restaurant would be at a shopping plaza at Delaware and Hinman Avenues, right where the Moe's and Game Stop are.

What makes this site a bit different is that it will have two drive through lanes with entrances off of both Delaware and Hinman.

But homeowners on Hinman Avenue are concerned about what they expect to be a much heavier traffic volume in an already busy area.

"Now you're gonna have all these cars backed up and cars backed up before they get into this drive-thru in the Target parking lot area. So we're gonna have three to four times the amount of cars sitting over there across from my house idling," homeowner Joseph Genova said.