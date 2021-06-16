Chelsea Handler coming to Kleinhans Music Hall in November

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kleinhans Music Hall announced Wednesday that comedian, TV host and best-selling author Chelsea Handler is bringing her "Vaccinated and Horny Tour" to Buffalo.

For seven years Handler hosted "Chelsea Lately" on E! and according to Kleinhans, was the only female late-night talk show host on-air during that time. She then laughed a documentary series "Chelsea Does," then in 2016, released her talk show "Chelsea" on Netflix.

Handler also wrote six best-selling books, and launched an advice podcast.

Tickets are available for presale now through Thursday, June 17 at 10 p.m. Then on Friday, June 18, tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.