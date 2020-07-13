Chef's temporarily halts dining-in at Seneca Street restaurant

Chef's made the announcement Saturday evening on its official Facebook page.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While restaurants in the Western New York region are allowed to offer indoor dining, one popular Buffalo eatery is temporarily halting dine-in service.

Over the weekend Chef's announced on its official Facebook page that its restaurant on Seneca Street in Buffalo is only offering takeout, drive-thru pickup and drop-off catering at this time. Customers will not be able to dine-in.

Chef's released a statement on Facebook saying, "This year has been quite a challenge! With that said, the staff and management here at Chef's want to thank everyone for all the support you have given us for over 97 years and we look forward to continue supporting the city and community we love!"