MILTON, Pa. — Conagra Brands is recalling nearly 3,000 pounds of chicken and rice products because they may contain ingredients not declared on the label, including milk and wheat.

Microwavable bowls of 7.5 ounce "Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken & Vegetables have a "Best Buy" date of July 8, 2020 on the bottom of the bowl, in addition to an establishment number "EST. 794."

The bowls, with a package code of 21009015050045L, were shipped to stores in Florida, Kentucky and New York.

If you have it in your pantry, you're advised to throw it out or return it to where you purchased it for a refund.

