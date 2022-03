The fourth annual Freedom Fest will take place on July 3 at Town Park and the parade on Monday, July 4 at noon.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — One of the area's largest Fourth of July parades will be back this summer.

The Town of Cheektowaga posted on its Facebook page Thursday that marchers will once again take to Harlem Road on Monday, July 4 at noon.

The town's fourth annual Freedom Fest will take place the day before, Sunday, July 3 at Town Park.