Migrants displaced from hotel following broken sprinkler

Police Chief Brian Gould reported that the hotel can no longer be occupied and that DocGo is relocating the migrants living at the hotel.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — According to the Cheektowaga Police Chief, migrants staying at a hotel on Genesee Street have been evacuated following a broken sprinkler.

Chief Brian Gould told 2 On Your Side that the hotel can no longer be occupied and the power is shut off. DocGo is now working to relocate the migrants.

Hotel on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga housing migrants has been evacuated due to significant damage from broken sprinkler head in hotel. Asylum seekers being relocated by DocGo to other hotels. Court Hearing Monday on restraining order against hotels sought by Town Board. — Ron Plants WGRZ (@RonWGRZ) August 28, 2023

This comes on the heels of a restraining order a New York State Supreme Court judge issued on Friday night. The restraining order prohibited hotels in Cheektowaga from accepting more asylum seekers.

Asylum seekers at a hotel on Dingens Street are already being moved to a hotel in Amherst, a process that should take about a week.