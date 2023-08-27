Migrants displaced from hotel following broken sprinkler

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — According to the Cheektowaga Police Chief, migrants staying at a hotel on Genesee Street have been evacuated following a broken sprinkler.
Chief Brian Gould told 2 On Your Side that the hotel can no longer be occupied and the power is shut off. DocGo is now working to relocate the migrants.
This comes on the heels of a restraining order a New York State Supreme Court judge issued on Friday night. The restraining order prohibited hotels in Cheektowaga from accepting more asylum seekers.
Asylum seekers at a hotel on Dingens Street are already being moved to a hotel in Amherst, a process that should take about a week.
A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon to determine if the new restraining order should remain in effect.