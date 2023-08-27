x
Cheektowaga

Migrants displaced from hotel following broken sprinkler

Police Chief Brian Gould reported that the hotel can no longer be occupied and that DocGo is relocating the migrants living at the hotel.
Credit: WGRZ

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — According to the Cheektowaga Police Chief, migrants staying at a hotel on Genesee Street have been evacuated following a broken sprinkler.

Chief Brian Gould told 2 On Your Side that the hotel can no longer be occupied and the power is shut off. DocGo is now working to relocate the migrants.

This comes on the heels of a restraining order a New York State Supreme Court judge issued on Friday night. The restraining order prohibited hotels in Cheektowaga from accepting more asylum seekers.

Asylum seekers at a hotel on Dingens Street are already being moved to a hotel in Amherst, a process that should take about a week.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon to determine if the new restraining order should remain in effect.  

