CHEEKTOWAGA, NY - Food fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of this area's first Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga. But with conflicting reports two weeks ago about an actual groundbreaking, some may have thought town officials were kind of "winging it."

So 2 On Your Side is asking again, First to Supervisor Diane Benczkowski, if she had any idea if they were close to breaking ground.

"They kept it open-ended I think on purpose...'cause they really didn't know," she replied.

Supervisor Benczkowski said some details are still being worked out. But a Councilman who predicted a groundbreaking back in May says there is progress now with a somewhat different building formula for the company.

Councilman James Rogowski says, "It's moving forward. It's just that it's not what you normally think with where you're going to dig into the ground and then build it. What you're going to have there - it's a pre-fab but there will be some concrete and construction put in there."

2 On Your Side went to the building site on Walden Avenue and found there is now construction fencing in place and the building that was there was obviously torn down. There was also some utility line markings and surveyor designations. But it was hard to say if there's been any other construction activity at the location near Anderson Road.

There is one other element. Published accounts indicate the firm which owns the property where the restaurant would be built with a lease agreement is actually connected to the Rochester-based developer whose headquarters were raided by the FBI as part of an investigation.

We asked if there were any potential red flags with that situation. Rogowski said, "The e-mail I got from Chick-fil-A corporate office did not detail any of that information - that there was going to be a road block. What they said is that they will start the development next week."

And we asked Benczkowski, "Are you confident they're still gonna come?"

"I do not know...I can't answer that - honestly I do not know."

We reached out to Chick-fil-A spokesperson Jackie Jags. There was no response at this point but previously she said their intent was to begin construction this month. Councilman Rogowski says they mentioned a projected December or January opening date.

