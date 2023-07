52-year-old Bobbie Dinatale was last seen on July 2nd.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

She has a "Bobbie" tattoo on her arm. She may be driving a 2009 gray Jeep Wrangler with the plates KYV-4627

If have any information about where Bobbie Dinatale might be, you're asked to call Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-3501.