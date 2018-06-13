CHEEKTOWAGA, NY - Food fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of this area's first Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga. But with conflicting reports two weeks ago about an actual groundbreaking, some may have thought town officials were kind of "winging it."

So we reached out to Chick-fil-A spokesperson Jackie Jags, who told us Wednesday, "We are very excited to join the Cheektowaga community and can confirm we have begun construction with an anticipated opening of next winter."

A Councilman who predicted a groundbreaking back in May says there is progress now with a somewhat different building formula for the company.

Councilman James Rogowski says, "It's moving forward. It's just that it's not what you normally think with where you're going to dig into the ground and then build it. What you're going to have there - it's a pre-fab but there will be some concrete and construction put in there."

And there is another element.

Published accounts indicate the firm which owns the property where the restaurant would be built with a lease agreement is actually connected to the Rochester-based developer whose headquarters were raided by the FBI as part of an investigation.

We asked if there were any potential red flags with that situation.

Rogowski said, "The e-mail I got from Chick-fil-A corporate office did not detail any of that information - that there was going to be a road block. What they said is that they will start the development next week."

Jags told us, "We are aware of the investigation and can confirm we are moving forward as planned."

